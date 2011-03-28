SC to take part in the Great ShakeOut, 100,000 registered - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC to take part in the Great ShakeOut, 100,000 registered

From the SC Emergency Management Division

COLUMBIA, SC -   One month from today South Carolina, along with 10 other states, will take part in one of the largest earthquake drills in the United States, The Great ShakeOut.  The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is encouraging everyone to register for this important educational and emergency planning opportunity.  So far, over 100,000 participants have registered in South Carolina. 

The devastation brought by earthquakes throughout the world in the past two years has captured the  attention of all South Carolina residents.  South Carolina experiences 10 to 20 measurable earthquakes a year according to geologists with the College of Charleston.

The Great ShakeOut will take place on April 28, 2011.  Similar to other emergency preparedness drills sponsored by SCEMD, the signal to begin the drill will be broadcast at 10:15 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media.  This means that wherever you are at that moment you should Drop, Cover, and Hold On as if there were a major earthquake occurring at that very moment and stay in the position for at least 60 seconds.  It is important to do a Drop, Cover, and Hold On drill in order to react quickly should an actual earthquake occur.  You may only have seconds to protect yourself in an earthquake.

The Great ShakeOut drill is open to everyone in South Carolina.  Private citizens, local governments, schools, businesses, universities and many other groups in our state have already registered on the main ShakeOut site.  Registration on the main ShakeOut site is an important part of this event.  Go to www.shakeout.org/centralus to register.  Be sure to include the total number of people taking part in the drill with you.  There are a number of resources available on this site and www.scemd.org for download to help you with earthquake planning. 

South Carolina Earthquake Resources and Additional Information:

