Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim during bar fight

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man sits in jail on charges of attempted murder after Horry County Police say he stabbed someone during a fight over a pool game Saturday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to a parking lot next door to Jay's Bar and Grill in Little River in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, another officer had Thomas Mitchell Wilkins, 54, detained outside of his car.

Wilkins told police he had been involved in a fight with the victim inside Jay's Bar and Grill around 10:45 p.m. after a pool game. After being separated, Wilkins said he was about to leave, the victim attacked him and the pair was separated once more.

According to Wilkins, he then walked over to another bar where he was attacked once more by the victim and another male. Wilkins said they fell to the ground and he proceeded to stab the victim with a pocketknife in order to get the victim off of him.

Officers found the pocketknife on top of the bar, and Wilkins said it belonged to him.

Upon further investigation, a witness informed officers Wilkins and the victim were involved in an argument after a pool game. The victim was asked to leave the bar and proceeded to go to another bar. According to the witness, Wilkins asked her and some friends if she knew the victim.

When they said yes, the witness said Wilkins responded with "Tell him he just signed his death warrant." According to the witness, Wilkins followed the victim to the other bar.

Officers then made contact with the victim at Sea Coast Medical Center who told officers he and Wilkins were involved in a fight inside the bar when he was asked to leave. The victim said he walked over to another bar when Wilkins followed him and began fighting again.

According to the victim, he was stabbed during the second fight. Officers observed a laceration to the right side of the victim's lower lip that required eight stitches. The victim also suffered from a puncture wound below his left shoulder on his back near his left lung. An x-ray determined the victim's lung did not receive any injuries.

Wilkins was arrested and held on charges of assault and battery in the first degree. According to online booking records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Wilkins has been booked on charges of attempted murder.

