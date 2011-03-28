Survey explains need for I-73 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Survey explains need for I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A survey about the future Interstate 73, being done by the Army Corps of Engineers ends Monday.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping everyone of interest to Interstate 73 will go online and voice their concerns and hopes for the future interstate. The Army Corps of Engineers will use the information as they work on permitting, but Brad Dean from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says the opinions will also be used to show Congress the need for this road here in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

This year congress is set to write a six year federal transportation funding bill, and Dean says this is our best chance to get the road built in the near future. Dean says this road means growing tourism, bringing jobs to the Pee Dee now, and also improves safety in the event of an evacuation of the coastal areas.

"It's absolutely critical that residents of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee voice their views and concerns about I-73 now," said Dean. "As the federal government gets ready to write the next highway bill this will be our best and perhaps our only opportunity to get I-73 built in the near future."

The online survey can be found on the Interstate 73/74/75 Corridor Associations website.

