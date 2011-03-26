Unique fundraiser brings crowds, competitors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Behind the Flying Fish restaurant in Barefoot Landing, a large crowd of spectators gathered to watch a unique competition. Several teams had to construct their own boats and paddles, and then race against one another in the Intercoastal Waterway.

The first annual Flying Fish Oyster Roast and Boat Race brought a massive crowd out to enjoy oysters and entertainment as they watched the competition. Most of the materials used to build the boats were recycled or scrapped materials.

"We got most of the stuff from Barefoot maintenance guys and a few things from Home Depot," said Seth Algorace. He and his partner, Laura Taylor, won their race in a sleek canoe resembling a shark. The competition banned any maritime materials from being used in construction.

But it wasn't all fun and games at the Flying Fish. The event also brought in donations for several organizations. Entry fees for the race were donated to the Department of Natural Resources for restocking the waterway with fish. Proceeds from food sales were donated to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society. Racer Laura Taylor found that competing for a made the competition more enjoyable.

"It's always nice to do something for a good cause. It was a lot of fun."

