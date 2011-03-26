Lamar HS coach killed in Darlington Co. crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Lamar High School Community is mourning the loss of one of their assistant coaches Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Jeep Wrangler driven by 30-year-old Clint Boyd was traveling southbound on Cartersville Highway near the intersection of East St. Paul when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Boyd was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

"I didn't want to believe it. I still don't believe it," BJ Goodson said. He is a varsity football player and said Boyd influenced the boys both on and off the field.

"To see the way he worked... He was nonstop with his work. With him and his work ethic, I'll never forget that."

Boyd, who was the offensive coordinator, comes from a strong coaching background. Clint was the son of Lamar's head football coach J.R. Boyd and the nephew of Marlboro County's head coach Dean Boyd. Clint Boyd was a LHS Silver Fox himself and graduated from Lamar in 1999.

"Everybody in Lamar is upset," Janice Sowell said. She has known the Boyd family for decades and says the community has lost one of it's stars.

"My heart aches today. I'm really sad about what happened."

"Coach Clint Boyd was a big part of the Lamar High School Silver Foxes family and he will be greatly missed," said LHS principal Kathy Gainey. "All our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this terrible tragedy."

Visitation for Boyd will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamar High School gymnasium. The funeral is scheduled for 11am at First Baptist Church, followed by the burial at 4pm at the Lake View cemetery in York County.

