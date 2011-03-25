Restaurant Scorecard: March 25

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach:

Hot Diggity Diner| 93 S. Ocean Blvd, North Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 79 – B

During an inspection on March 22, a DHEC employee found employees not properly washing their hands. They also found a misuse of gloves.

The inspector discussed proper hand washing with the staff. Soap and/or paper towels were not provided at a handsink.

Knives were also found stored in cracks of equipment.

Cross contamination was also evident due to improper food storage. According to DHEC, raw meat products were stored over ready to eat foods.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Bubba's Fish Shack| 16 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach



Overall Grade: 88 – A

A DHEC inspector found chicken partially cooked and then later finished on the flat top. Procedures were discussed with cook and management.

Shellstock source identification tags were not retained for 90 days.

Scoops were also observed without a proper handle.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

