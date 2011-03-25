MBPD arrests OH fugitive in MB restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has helped capture an Ohio fugitive Thursday wanted for failing to appear on charges of gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department made contact with Kevin Matthew Loel, 40, at Grandma's Kitchen located at 610 N. Kings Hwy.

The report stated Loel was a fugitive from Ohio who failed to appear on the charge against him, and a National Crime Information Center hit was sent and confirmed by the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Ohio.

Loel was arrested as a fugitive from justice and was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office will extradite Loel.

