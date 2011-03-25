Body discovered behind Florence Co. home

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The body of a man found behind a Florence County home early Friday morning has sparked an investigation by area officials.

Capt. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, says the body was discovered along Dixie Street around 6:50 a.m. Nunn has not commented whether the death was suspicious in nature.

The Florence County Coroner's Office has been asked to investigate the death. The victim's cause of death and identity have not been released.

