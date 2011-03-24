MOST WANTED: Scott Randolph Strong

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 39-year-old Scott Randolph Strong, who is wanted for criminal domestic violence.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Strong allegedly struck his wife of three years with an open hand after a verbal argument at a motel escalated on Feb. 22.

The victim suffered a cut to her lip as well as redness around her left eye. When a criminal history check was performed on Strong, it showed two prior convictions for domestic violence within the past 10 years.

Strong is described as a white male standing 5'5" and weighing around 150 pounds. He has long brown hair and could be wearing a beard as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Strong is believed to have ties to the Myrtle Beach and Andrews areas.

