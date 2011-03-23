Arrest made in connection to NMB robbery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC — On March 22, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety arrested and charged Luis Gerardo Perez with carrying out multiple residential burglaries over the past month.

Police recovered jewelry and other items at the time of the arrest.

Perez is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on multiple burglary charges.

Horry County Police assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Perez.

Courtesy of the City of North Myrtle Beach. Copyright 2011. All Rights reserved.