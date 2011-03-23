DCSO: Darlington Co. shooting gang related

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested four men in connection to a shooting along Mimosa Drive Wednesday.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said two people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Mimosa Drive in Hartsville. Upon arrival, deputies found shell casings and the two victims. Both are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

A witness informed officials four black men fled the scene in a black vehicle and units in the area were able to find it. When officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a high speed chase ensued.

Deputies were able to end the chase by forcing the vehicle off the road at the corner of Floyds Road and Everlasting Branch. Three of the suspects fled the car and ran into a wooded area, while the fourth suspect was taken into custody.

K-9 units were able to apprehend the other three suspects.

Those arrested are the following:

Andre Bertrand, 26, of Hartsville

Leonardo Jones, 25, of Hartsville

Kevin Ford, 25, of Hartsville

Richard Admill, 32, of Darlington

All are charged with attempted murder, though more charges could be brought against them.

Locklair said the incident seemed to be gang related and more arrests are expected.

