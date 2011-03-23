SportsEvents readers name MB a 'Destination to Watch'

From SportsEvents Magazine

GULF SHORES, AL — Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area CVB have been named to SportsEvents Magazine's coveted list of "Destinations to Watch in 2011," which recognizes outstanding destinations and venues for hosting sporting events with a "Readers' Choice Award."

A special feature highlighting the destinations as well as event organizers recognized for their efforts was included in the January 2011 issue of SportsEvents Magazine.

SportsEvents Magazine is the sports events industry's #1 publication dedicated to helping organizers of sports events be more successful and efficient with their events.

The industry professionals, destinations and venues profiled in SportsEvents Magazine's January 2010 issue were nominated by readers of the magazine and by their industry peers.

Myrtle Beach was acknowledged for excellence within the destinations and venues category. Sports event planners nominated their favorite destinations and venues for hosting sports events. The destinations and the marketing organizations that represent the recognized destinations have proven they are willing to go above and beyond the normal service levels expected by providing both the physical attributes and commitment to hospitality and service that today's discriminating sports event planners demand.

"Myrtle Beach deserves to be recognized because the whole city, government, CVB, residents and community were behind our entire effort. This was truly Myrtle Beach showcasing that they are a top destination in the U.S. Everyone pitched in and assured us that this would be the first of many phenomenal running events in this town," said Robert Pozo, President of Continental Event and Sports Management Group LLC.

"SportsEvents readers really stepped up to identify and provide specific details about the recognized destinations," said J. Talty O'Connor, publisher of SportsEvents Magazine. "According to those who nominated this select group of event organizers, destinations, and fields and facilities, the honorees not only meet but also exceed the high demands of producing successful sports events today."

In addition to being profiled in SportsEvents' "Destinations to Watch" special feature, the sports event organizers and marketing organizations representing the destinations that were selected will receive a certificate commemorating the honor, along with complimentary copies of the January 2011 issue of SportsEvents Magazine that includes the special feature. Honorees also will receive a digital version of the seal to be used for promotional purposes in identifying them as providing excellent service in the sports events industry.