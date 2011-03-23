Florence YMCA to offer T-Ball, Coach Pitch

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence based YMCA is now accepting registrations for Coach Pitch baseball as well as T-Ball through April 3.

In Coach Pitch, players are given three pitches from a coach to hit the ball. If the players are unsuccessful, the tee is brought out to assist the players.

T-Ball teaches three and four-year-olds the beginning skills of baseball by the use of a tee. Skills taught include running, batting, throwing and catching. Children will have to bring their own glove.

Additionally, parents are needed as volunteer coaches.

For more information, visit www.florenceymca.org.

