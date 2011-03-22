Make an appointment for WMBF News "Drive for Life"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News and the Red Cross have teamed up to form the "Drive for Life" blood drive Sept. 19-20.

Did You Know? Type O-negative blood is the universal blood type. This means type O negative blood can be transfused to anyone who needs blood, regardless of their own blood type. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Approximately 500 people need to give blood or platelets each week day to meet hospital demand in our area There is no substitute for blood and volunteer donors are the only source. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days.

The event will take place September 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 3301 33rd Ave North. You can click here to make an appointment to donate.

Most healthy people age 17 and older, or 16 with parental consent, who weigh at least 110 pounds, are eligible to donate blood and platelets. Donors who are 18 and younger must also meet specific height and weight requirements.

If you are interested in donating to the Red Cross, and have questions, visit the Red Cross website.

Am I eligible to donate? What if I have a fear of needles? How much should I donate? Get answers to these questions and many more from the Red Cross.

Locals and visitors alike are welcome to donate. Darla Stike brought her grandson during the spring blood drive, and used the experience as a lesson for him. "He said, 'I don't understand why I can't give blood'. I said 'You have to be 18.' He said, 'Well kids need blood too', and I said 'that's ok, cause the kids can use mine, but when you get 18 you can give', and he said 'That's great, I will'."

We thank all the sponsors, and encourage everyone who can, to come out to donate.

Copyright 2012 WMBF News. All rights reserved.