HCFR to host controlled burn in Surfside

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue will be holding a controlled burn Tuesday and officials say residents can expect to see a number of emergency vehicles in the area.

Leslie Yancey, spokeswoman for Horry County Rescue, said the controlled burn will take place at the old prosser buildings on South Bay Lakes Drive in Surfside Beach beginning at 10 a.m.

Residents and others in the area can except to see smoke and a number of emergency units on scene.

