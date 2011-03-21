Darlington Raceway and the Nascar Hall of Fame partner to offer ticket package

From Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC – Darlington Raceway and the NASCAR Hall of Fame have partnered to bring fans a special ticket package for the SHOWTIME Southern 500, honoring 2011 Hall of Fame inductees and South Carolina natives David Pearson and Bud Moore.

Each package includes a seat in the Pearson grandstand for the SHOWTIME Southern 500 on Saturday, May 7, admission to a special Q&A session with Pearson and Moore prior to the race, admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and a commemorative yearbook honoring – Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Richard Petty, Junior Johnson and Dale Earnhardt – the members of the Inaugural 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

"Bud Moore and David Pearson have done so much to help build NASCAR, it is great to see them honored by being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame," said Darlington Raceway President Chris Browning. "I am glad we were able to put together such a great ticket package for our fans. With this package they will see a legendary race, the SHOWTIME Southern 500, at a historic NASCAR venue and be able to take a trip throughNASCAR's history at the NASCAR Hall of Fame."

Only 500 packages are available and can be purchased by visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com/HallofFame or calling 866-459-RACE. Adult packages can be purchased for $90 each; packages for kids 17 and under are just $50.

