Plane forced to make emergency landing on MB beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing right on the beach Friday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the landing occurred just south of the Apache Pier around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene say the were out enjoying the beach when they say the emergency landing turned their afternoon into a scary one. They saw the banner plane begin to struggle and jumped into action.

According to people on the scene more than 30 people rushed into the water to make sure the pilot was OK.

Those beach-goers were able to pull the pilot safety. He was uninjured.

People who were on the beach are giving the pilot lots of credit for avoiding a situation that could have been much worse.

"He's the hero. He's the one that brought it down. Look at the plane it crashed in the ocean. That plane crashed in the ocean," said beach-goer Todd Young.

Besides some damage to the propeller the plane looked to be all in one piece.

No one else was injured in the incident that police say the Federal Aviation Administration will look into.

A towing crew took the plane's wings off and got it off the beach. They say it's headed to a hangar for inspection.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.