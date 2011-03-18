Plane forced to make emergency landing on MB beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Plane forced to make emergency landing on MB beach

Myrlte Beach, SC -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing right on the beach Friday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the landing occurred just south of the Apache Pier around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene say the were out enjoying the beach when they say the emergency landing turned their afternoon into a scary one. They saw the banner plane begin to struggle and jumped into action.

According to people on the scene more than 30 people rushed into the water to make sure the pilot was OK.

Those beach-goers were able to pull the pilot safety. He was uninjured.

People who were on the beach are giving the pilot lots of credit for avoiding a situation that could have been much worse.

"He's the hero. He's the one that brought it down. Look at the plane it crashed in the ocean. That plane crashed in the ocean," said beach-goer Todd Young.

Besides some damage to the propeller the plane looked to be all in one piece.

No one else was injured in the incident that police say the Federal Aviation Administration will look into.

A towing crew took the plane's wings off and got it off the beach. They say it's headed to a hangar for inspection.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly