How many pushups can you do in 90 seconds?

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to test your strength against that of a police officer? Now you have that chance, and the results will benefit injured men and women of the Armed Services.

One hundred of the leading fitness service providers across the country have joined together to declare April 16 National Pushups for Charity Day.  Residents in Florence and across the country will have the opportunity to do as many push-ups as they can in 90 seconds.  Every push-up raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
 
"All of us have two core values in common," says Keith Holloran of Peak Fitness in Florence, "We believe in doing everything possible to get our communities to embrace a healthy and fit lifestyle, and we believe in giving back by helping people."
 
Pushup for Charity was launched in 2010 and has raised over $250,000 for charities worldwide. The goal for 2011 is to double that amount.
 
"This year we are doing a Pushups for Charity Challenge" Holloran explains. "Our team, called Regular Joe's and Jane's, is competing against the Florence Police, Sheriff and Fire Departments to see which team can do the most pushups in 90 seconds.  All Florence residents are invited to join our team – the more the merrier."
 
You can get more information about Pushups for Charity by visiting their website.

