MB golf course listed among Golfweek's "Best Classic Courses"

From The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach has been listed by Golfweek among their 2011 "Best Classic Courses" in the United States and is ranked at No. 105. The historic Robert Trent Jones-designed course has also been ranked by the magazine as the fifth best in the state of South Carolina for its "Best Courses You Can Play" list. The 2011 rankings appear in the March 11 issue of the magazine and can be seen online at www.Golfweek.com.



"When you see the list of outstanding classic golf courses in the United States, it is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the best," said Dennis Nicholl, head golf professional at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club. "Since 1947, we have strived to create a classic and revered place to honor the tradition and game of golf. This ranking shows once again that Robert Trent Jones' design stands the test of time and is appreciated by all who experience it."



To produce Golfweek's Best Courses lists, an expert team of 675 course raters annually identifies the best layouts from two distinctly different eras: pre- and post-1960, representing "modern" and "classic" golf design, respectively. The raters surveyed more than 2,200 courses based on Golfweek's strict standards of evaluation including ease and intimacy of routing, integrity of design, quality of feature shaping, natural setting and overall land planning among other categories. Raters submitted more than 51,000 votes to create the 2011 Best Courses list.



Over the years, The Dunes Golf & Beach Club has played host to two USGA National Championships and six Senior Tour Championships. In July 2011, the club will host the 97th annual Carolinas Amateur Championship.



In December 2003, The Dunes Club underwent an extensive greens restoration project to install A-1 bentgrass greens. The project was led by Rees Jones and also included minor alterations to the 1st, 8th, 13th, 16th and 18th greens which allowed them to remain consistent with the original design by Robert Trent Jones.



The signature hole at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club is the par 5 13th hole nicknamed "Waterloo." In the past, GOLF Magazine has recognized this hole as one of "America's Best 100 Holes."



For more information about The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, call (843) 449-5236, or visit www.TheDunesClub.net.