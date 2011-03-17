Darlington Raceway to host inaugural Run to the Rescue 5K

From Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina – Darlington Raceway will be the site for the inaugural Run to the Rescue 5K, a run/ walk benefiting Breast Cancer Research, scheduled for April 9.

Run to the Rescue is sponsored by Operation Rack Rescue, an organization, founded by an Anderson (SC)-based physical therapist hoping to do more for the Breast Cancer patients and survivors he treated. Operation Rack Rescue is best known for their deer-themed t-shirt design with a playful message to help gain exposure and raise funds.

"I'm proud of the attention we've earned through t-shirt sales, but hope to make a larger contribution to the research and treatment of this disease – I believe the upcoming 5K will accomplish this goal," said Greg Winburn, Operation Rack Rescue founder.

"We are very excited to host the inaugural Run to the Rescue 5K at Darlington Raceway," said track president Chris Browning. "Many of us have been touched by this terrible disease and we are happy to help raise funds for further research."

To participate in the 2011 Run to the Rescue 5K Run/ Walk, register using the Operation Rack Rescue website, www.operationrackrescue.com, or visit our Facebook Fan Page.