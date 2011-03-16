NMB Police search for Carolina First Bank robber

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man believed to be involved in two previous bank robberies in Horry County has struck again, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said the Carolina First Bank located at 1801 Highway 17 S. was robbed around noon when the man entered the bank and presented a handgun, instructing the teller to hand over an undisclosed amount cash.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between 5'10" and 6'1" and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing a faded blue shirt, navy blue baseball hat and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

According to Dowling, the suspect left the scene in an older, silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511 or the local office of the FBI.

