GCSO arrests all suspects wanted in night club murder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has now arrested a total of five men in connection to a shooting at a night club in the Plantersville Community March 15.

Deputy Russell Goodale, spokesman for the GCSO, said deputies responded to Club "Ghost Den" at 2001 Jackson Village Rd. and discovered 26-year-old Deon Myers on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

According to witnesses on scene, three unknown men entered the club wearing masks and one was carrying what they said was a shotgun.

The witnesses said they took Myers outside and a single gunshot was then heard. The suspects fled the area in what appeared to be a burgundy Mercury Sable in an unknown direction.

Myers was transported to the Georgetown Medical Center for treatment and was later transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died from his injuries Friday.

Upon further investigation, Camron Lamar Green, 21, of Conway and Lavern Holmes, 31, of Georgetown were arrested and charged with murder.

On Monday, Brandon Tahj Cheek, 19, was charged with murder after being arrested by Georgetown Police on unrelated charges.

Additionally, Kawaun Montique Myers, 24, was arrested Wednesday at his Georgetown home and also charged with murder.

Tamar Yaron Bryant, 17, was arrested Friday at the Budget Inn Motel in Georgetown after deputies received a tip. He attempted to flee, but eventually surrendered.

All are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Goodale said all suspects in Deon Myers' murder have been arrested.

