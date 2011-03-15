Consider This: Homelessness Initiative

Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Homelessness is an issue in Horry County. If you disagree, take a drive down Mr. Joe White Avenue and you'll quickly realize that many people in our community are struggling.

Consider This: Current research shows more than 1,000 homeless people living in Horry County. However, officials are working on a plan to prevent homelessness and combat the problem over the next 10 years.

One aspect of the effort focuses on purchasing and demolishing run down, vacant buildings in the area with plans to construct support facilities in place of those dilapidated properties. Another component is the creation of the Horry County Homelessness Collaborative to oversee the ten-year initiative. If the program is successful it would be expanded and implemented in 12 additional counties in northeast South Carolina.

If we don't address this issue now it will only get worse. We support the groups working on this aggressive plan and look forward to seeing them accomplish their goal by 2020.

