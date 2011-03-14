Man leads officers on 100 mph car chase with child in backseat

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Tabor City man has been arrested after police say he led officers on a chase with speeds up to 100 miles per hour with a 3-year-old in the backseat.

According to a police report from the Horry County Police Department, an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically along Highway 701 in the city limits of Conway late Sunday night.

The officer noted the vehicle continued to weave as though the driver was unsure where he was going. After observing the behavior continue, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle slowed, but did not stop, even though blue lights were displayed and the siren was activated. According to the report, the stop was upgraded to a pursuit and the chase continued north on Highway 701.

According to the report, speeds remained around 80 miles per hour, but rose to near 100 miles per hour.

Additional officers responded to assist and stop sticks were placed around Allsbrook. The officer noted the vehicle received to flat tires to the ride side of the car near Loris.

Inside the car, officers observed three suspects as well as a 3-year-old child.

When officers asked the driver, Montorious Sinatra Vereen, why he did not stop, he stated he had no driver's license. According to Vereen, he forgot the child was in the backseat.

The child's mother, 23-year-old Whitney Burroughs, allegedly continued to look back at the officer from the car during the chase, but made no attempt to stop the driver.

Vereen has been charged with reckless driving, no driver's license, failure to stop for a blue light and child endangerment.

Burroughs was arrested and held at the Horry County Detention Center until a warrant could be obtained for child endangerment.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.