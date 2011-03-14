Drive for Education Golf Tournament tees off

From Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the date of its 17th annual Drive for Education Golf Tournament. This annual fundraising event will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at Scotch Meadows Country Club, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The format for this tournament will be captain's choice. The Chamber is encouraging golfers of all handicaps to participate in its efforts to promote education in Scotland County. For those who do not have a team (four players) already in place, simply register as a single player and our golf pro will match you with other single players.

All proceeds from the tournament will be used to fund the Junior Leadership program, the Preparing Academically Successful Students (PASS) Scholarship, Third Grade Employment Activity Recess (Third GEAR) and the Shelton Leadership Challenge.

Registration for the tournament is $75 per player and includes lunch, a steak dinner, beverages and player gift bag.

Pro shop credit will be given in the amounts of $75, $50 and $25 per player to the first, second and third place teams respectively. The tournament will also present golfers with the opportunity to win prizes for a hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin competition, door prizes and a $2,500 prize for the completion of a 50-foot putt.

This year's tournament has only 120 spots available, so those interested should sign up early to guarantee a place. For signup and sponsorship information, call the Chamber at 276-7420 or e-mail asmith@laurinburgchamber.com.