Socastee teen to continue court appearance - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Socastee teen to continue court appearance

The school resource officer, Erik Karney takes stand during first day of trial The school resource officer, Erik Karney takes stand during first day of trial
By Ashley Johnson - email
 
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Socastee teen accused of firing a gun at a school resource officer is expected to be in court Tuesday to continue the waiver trial to determine whether he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.
 
Russell Long, the teen's defense attorney, says he is expecting a very slow process that could last all week. Long also said the teen is doing better than expected in the Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia.
 
Lawyers say witnesses from both sides will testify in court. Some will testify of the progress the teen has been making, which will support the reasons the teen should be tried as a juvenile.
 
On the other hand, Alicia Richardson, Senior Assistant Solicitor for Juvenile Prosecution in Horry County says the state sees the seriousness of the crime as warrant to be tried as an adult. Richardson says to expect to hear testimony from several witnesses from the scene. 
 
The school resource officer, Erik Karney, who was injured by shrapnel from the gun shot back in September, said on the stand Monday he finds it really hard all the way around...with the issue constantly facing him. Karney says he is just ready to have the whole situation behind him. He described it as a roller coaster and said it is a different world at Socastee High School because of the incident.
 
The Socastee teen is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of an incendiary device.
 

