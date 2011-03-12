Man dies after rear-end collision on Dillon County interstate

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has died after two cars collided on Interstate 95 at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet van was traveling southbound on I-95 near mile marker 177 when it struck another vehicle from behind. The van then lost control and drove off the road into the median where it struck a tree.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the driver, 66-year-old Robert Craig Newell, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Newell was wearing a seat belt. This incident is under investigation by the SCHP.

