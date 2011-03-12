HCPD arrest suspect of Conway area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The suspect of a shooting Saturday morning is now in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police say Ronald Jackson Stalvey III was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with attempted murder for the shooting of a victim in the Bays area of Horry County, northwest of Conway.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. after two males got into an altercation. Reports said Stalvey shot the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The HCPD is investigating this incident.

