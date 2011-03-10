MOST WANTED: Jesus Edwardo Gurrola

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 33-year-old Jesus Edwardo Gurrola, who is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Gurrola allegedly sexually assaulted the 12-year-old daughter of Gurrola's girlfriend.

A medical examination was performed and determined a sexual assault occurred.

Gurrola is described as a Hispanic male standing 5'6" and weighing 145 pounds. He is believed to have ties to the Myrtle Beach, El Paso and Mexico areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.