HCPD arrests man for November armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a November robbery of a local cab driver.

According to a police report, officers responded to a reported to the South Strand ER in reference to an assault around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who informed police he was a cab driver.

The victim said he responded to Shetland Lane in Myrtle Beach for a fare and picked up a man at Airport Plaza.

After turning onto John Luther Road, the victim said he was told to stop in the middle of the road to drop the man off. The man allegedly told the victim he was going to pay with a $50 bill.

According to the victim, when he retrieved the change needed, he heard the man say "don't do anything." The man then allegedly had a small pocket knife in his hand, which the victim claimed he didn't see when he went to grab the man's hand.

The victim suffered a severe laceration to his left index finger and his thumb.

The man grabbed $40 and fled the scene. At that time, the victim then drove himself to the hospital for treatment and was given six stitches in his finger and two in his thumb.

According to the report, the suspect was described as a white male standing 5'7" and weighing 165 pounds. He was said to have been between 30 and 40-year-old.

Upon further investigation, Horry County Police arrested 26-year-old William Adam Smith, of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

He has been charged with kidnapping and robbery of operators of motor vehicles for hire.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.