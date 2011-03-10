HCPD arrests man for November armed robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD arrests man for November armed robbery

William Adam Smith (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) William Adam Smith (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a November robbery of a local cab driver.

According to a police report, officers responded to a reported to the South Strand ER in reference to an assault around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who informed police he was a cab driver.

The victim said he responded to Shetland Lane in Myrtle Beach for a fare and picked up a man at Airport Plaza.

After turning onto John Luther Road, the victim said he was told to stop in the middle of the road to drop the man off. The man allegedly told the victim he was going to pay with a $50 bill.

According to the victim, when he retrieved the change needed, he heard the man say "don't do anything." The man then allegedly had a small pocket knife in his hand, which the victim claimed he didn't see when he went to grab the man's hand.

The victim suffered a severe laceration to his left index finger and his thumb.

The man grabbed $40 and fled the scene. At that time, the victim then drove himself to the hospital for treatment and was given six stitches in his finger and two in his thumb.

According to the report, the suspect was described as a white male standing 5'7" and weighing 165 pounds. He was said to have been between 30 and 40-year-old.

Upon further investigation, Horry County Police arrested 26-year-old William Adam Smith, of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

He has been charged with kidnapping and robbery of operators of motor vehicles for hire.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly