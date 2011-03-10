Consider This: Wisconsin Legislators

Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Can you charge legislators with dereliction of duty? Probably not, but it sure seems like that should happen in Wisconsin where 14 Senate Democrats flew the coop to Illinois to try to hold up an important vote.

Consider This: The Wisconsin representatives, and any other state delegations, owe it to the citizens of their state to show up for work, debate the issues, cast their vote, and respect the process. Running away to hold up legislation because the vote isn't going their way is a total rejection of the most basic of the required services of elected officials… LEADERSHIP.

