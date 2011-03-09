Florence woman shoots former lover during argument

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating what caused a woman to shoot her ex-boyfriend in the arm Wednesday, sending him to the hospital.

Information coming from the Florence Police Department shortly after the incident indicated the shooting was fatal.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, later confirmed to WMBF News Reporter Alisha Laventure the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Deputy Chief Allen Heidler said the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

"I was shocked," neighbor Latrail Zimmons said. "I wanted to know why somebody would want to do that because he's a very nice person."

Raines said the 26-year-old victim and his ex-girlfriend, Jacquetta Scott, 23, were arguing in the victim's apartment at the Palmetto Villas Apartments when Scott left to retrieve a gun from her vehicle.

Zimmons said someone else could have easily been harmed. "The mailboxes are right here beside his house so, from the range that she shot him it could've been somebody that was going to the mailbox."

Scott allegedly returned to the bottom of a stairwell, where she then shot the victim in the right arm. According to Raines, the victim went back into his apartment and called police as Scott returned to her own apartment complex.

"He's a damn good man, a damn good man. And I love him and I just pray that he's okay," Larry Jones said. He said Adams is a close friend of his.

The victim told officers where Scott lived, and officers arrested her at her apartment.

Scott has been charged with attempted murder at this time and is currently at the Florence County Detention Center. The Florence city court will preside over her bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Folks who live in the area say the incident has made them more aware of their surroundings.

Zimmons warned, "The people you think you can trust may not be the ones you can trust."

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.