NMB Chamber and Goodwill to host job fair

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Goodwill and the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2011 Job Fair April 6.

The Job Fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Mall, located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy.

To sign a business up for the fair, contact Vicki Keibler, Membership/Sales Director at 843-241-2109. Participation fee is $25, which includes a skirted table and two chairs.

For more information and a copy of the registration form, visit www.NorthMyrtleBeachChamber.com/Jobfair.

