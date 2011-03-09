SCHP: Conway fatal crash victim IDd

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officials have identified the sole victim of a fatal crash in Conway early Wednesday morning.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle accident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of US-378 and West Johnston Road.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Thomas Jones, of Conway. Jones died of multiple trauma caused by the crash.

Collins says Jones ran off of US-378, struck a number of trees and overturned. Jones was the only person involved in the accident, and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to authorities.

