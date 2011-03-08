Consider This: Gas Prices

Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Are you as confused as me as to why the price of gasoline has risen so dramatically in the past two weeks? Sure, there is unrest in areas of the world where oil production takes place. But does that really justify the rapid increase in prices in America? I don't think so.

Consider This: There appears to be no rhyme or reason to the fluctuation of prices at the gas pumps. However, I'm willing to place a bet that when the oil companies release their quarterly financial statements in April that you will see record profits.

I'm all for the free trade market, but it seems unfair that Big Oil is able to earn billions of dollars in profit off the backs of the working class like you and me.

I know we are working on vehicles that are more energy efficient and rely less on fossil fuels, but the price of those options is still prohibitive for many families. We have to get off the gasoline roller coaster by cutting the cord on our Middle East oil dependency. If we don't then we only have ourselves to blame when we're forced to pay the sky high prices at the pump.

