Conway woman wins $200,000 after playing lottery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman rushed out of her house without changing or brushing her hair the moment she realized she won $200,000 in Thursday's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The woman, who didn't want her name released, said she checked her ticket and found her numbers matched those drawn (10, 21, 24, 26 and 37). When she told her son, he said "Oh please, look at the date on the ticket before we embarrass ourselves."

The winner purchased the Power-Up option, which would multiply her $100,000 winnings by two.

During the three hour drive to pick up her winnings, her son asked her how it felt to be a winner.





"It feels great to have money fall out of the sky," she replied.

For selling the winning ticket, Rivertown Depot in Conway received $2,000.

