FCSO searches for assault suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO searches for assault suspect

Forensic artist sketch of the alleged attacker (Source: FCSO) Forensic artist sketch of the alleged attacker (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in at least one burglary and aggravated assault in Florence County.

According to investigators, the suspect entered a home in early Feb. on Winlark Drive in Florence and assaulted the victim.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, 18-24 years of age, approximately 5' 8" to 6 feet tall, weighing around 120-140 pounds with short twisted dreadlocks and a distinct scar on his lower lip.

Based upon the description provided by the victim, a forensic artist was able to complete a sketch of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext 382 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (843) 667-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

