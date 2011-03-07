Conway PD arrests two after stealing, crushing concrete equipment

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested two men in connection to the theft of construction equipment valued at several thousand dollars.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a home along Westridge Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on March 1.

Witnesses reported seeing an unfamiliar black truck leaving from the back of their neighbors' home. According to the witnesses, their neighbor owns a concrete company and stores his work items at his home.

When the homeowner arrived, he found around $12,300 worth of concrete equipment had been stolen.

Upon investigation, detectives found some of the equipment had been crushed at a local scrap metal yard.

Officers arrested Jabari Laws, 19, and Parish Gagum, 21, both of Conway, in connection to the theft. They have been charged with grand larceny as well as criminal conspiracy.

Each received a $20,000 surety bond.

