Myrtle Beach National to host eighth annual junior golf shootout

From The Brandon Agency

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Myrtle Beach National will play host to the eighth annual Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Shootout during Easter weekend, April 22-23.

The spring partner of the George Holliday Tournament, held annually in November, the Junior Golf Shootout hosts more than 150 boys and girls between nine and 18 years of age for the two-day tournament.

The tournament entry fee for players 10 through 18 years of age is $135 with a registration deadline of April 19. The entry fee for players nine years of age and younger is $60.



Sponsored by Myrtle Beach National, and Coca-Cola®, the Junior Golf Shootout features two tournament rounds at Myrtle Beach National's Southcreek and West Course, lunch each day, a welcome gift, door prizes and fun for the entire family. Sanctioned by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, tournament participants can earn points towards the Heritage Classic Foundation Rankings. Caddies are allowed, including family members.



"The Junior Shootout is a great complement to our fall George Holliday Tournament as it showcases college-talent bound players," said Jim Woodring, vice president of golf operations for the Myrtle Beach National Company. "The Junior Shootout gets bigger and better each spring and showcases some of the best junior golf talent in the Southeast. These events support our commitment to growing the game of golf with our yearly program of ‘Kids Play Free' at all of our courses."



Last year, 17-year-old Easton Renwick from Punxsutawney, Pa. fired a final round 2-under par 70 to claim the boys overall championship. Since winning the boys title last year, Renwick has committed to attend college and play golf at Coastal Carolina University. Katy Funk from Spartanburg, S.C. won the girl's overall title. In 2010, eight states were represented in the two-day event.



For more information or to register for this year's Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Shootout tournament, call 1-800-344-5590 or visit www.mbn.com/jrgolfshootout.