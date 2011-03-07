Pairings set for SEC tournament in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - The bracket is set for the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament.

Florida and Alabama both secured first-round byes by winning the SEC East and West divisions, while Kentucky and Mississippi State are also off until Friday by finishing second in each division. Kentucky earned its bye on Sunday with a 64-58 win over Tennessee.

On Thursday in Atlanta, play will begin with Georgia facing Auburn, while South Carolina and Ole Miss will play in the second game of the day.

Thursday night, Tennessee will take on Arkansas and Vanderbilt will battle LSU.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.