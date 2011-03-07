Pairings set for ACC tournament in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) - The bracket is set for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament.
North Carolina is the top-seed, which the Tar Heels clinched with Saturday's 81-67 over Duke. The Blue Devils are the No. 2 seed, while Florida State and Clemson are seeded third and fourth. The top four seeds won't play until Friday's quarterfinal round.
On Thursday in Greensboro, N.C., eighth-seeded Virginia will open play against No. 9 Miami. That game will be followed by No. 5 Boston College and No. 12 Wake Forest. The Eagles secured fifth spot Sunday with an 84-68 win over the Demon Deacons.
On Thursday night, seventh-seeded Maryland will face No. 10 N.C. State and No. 6 Virginia Tech will take on 11th-seeded Georgia Tech.
