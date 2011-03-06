WMBF News takes home 2nd ICE Award for customer service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds were in attendance at the Palace Theatre Saturday night for the Myrtle Beach ICE Awards to honor those in the community that display exemplary customer service.

ICE, which stands for incredible customer experience, is organized by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. WMBF News was one of the sponsors and our very own anchor Michael Maely and chief meteorologist Rob Hatchell assisted by presenting the ICE Award in the category of lodging.

WMBF News did not just present awards. Anchor Matthew Nordin and general sales manager Eileen Russo gratefully accepted the award presented for the business in media/publishing.

We would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Chamber for this award along with our viewers who tune in.

A complete list of this year's ICE award winners:

Amusement/Entertainment

Business: MagiQuest

Individual: Jennifer Willard (Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament)

Communication

Business: Horry Telephone Cooperative

Individual: Kevin Cox (Horry Telephone Cooperative)

Dining

Business: Rotelli Italian Restaurant

Individual: Angelo Antonucci (Angelo's Steak & Pasta)

Education and Training

Business: Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Individual: Timothy Groza (Webster University)

Financial

Business: Pyle Cunningham Wealth Management of Raymond James

Individual: Zella Henley (BNC Bank)

Lodging

Business: Springmaid Beach Resort

Individual: Bobbei Seay (Monterey Bay Suites)

Media and Publishing

Business: WMBF News

Individual: Ed Piotrowski (WPDE Newschannel 15)

Nonprofit

Business: Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center

Individual: Pete Wilkes Jr. (Lois Lewis Foundation of Recovery)

Professional

Business: DDC Engineers Inc.

Individual: Dr. Greg Conner, DVM (Ark Animal Hospital)

Real Estate

Business: RE/MAX Ocean Forest

Individual: Radha Herring (Watermark Real Estate Group)

Retail

Business: Bass Pro Shop

Individual: Dan Stewart (Piggly Wiggly Litchfield)

Service

Business: Sky Fitness 24/7

Individual: Danny Wells (Ripken Experience)

