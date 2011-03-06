WMBF News takes home 2nd ICE Award for customer service - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF News takes home 2nd ICE Award for customer service

Myrtle Beach, SC -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds were in attendance at the Palace Theatre Saturday night for the Myrtle Beach ICE Awards to honor those in the community that display exemplary customer service.

ICE, which stands for incredible customer experience, is organized by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.  WMBF News was one of the sponsors and our very own anchor Michael Maely and chief meteorologist Rob Hatchell assisted by presenting the ICE Award in the category of lodging.

WMBF News did not just present awards.  Anchor Matthew Nordin and general sales manager Eileen Russo gratefully accepted the award presented for the business in media/publishing.

We would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Chamber for this award along with our viewers who tune in.

A complete list of this year's ICE award winners:

Amusement/Entertainment

Business: MagiQuest

Individual: Jennifer Willard (Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament)

Communication

Business: Horry Telephone Cooperative

Individual: Kevin Cox (Horry Telephone Cooperative)

Dining

Business: Rotelli Italian Restaurant

Individual: Angelo Antonucci (Angelo's Steak & Pasta)

Education and Training

Business: Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Individual: Timothy Groza (Webster University)

Financial

Business: Pyle Cunningham Wealth Management of Raymond James

Individual: Zella Henley (BNC Bank)

Lodging

Business: Springmaid Beach Resort

Individual: Bobbei Seay (Monterey Bay Suites) 

Media and Publishing

Business: WMBF News

Individual: Ed Piotrowski (WPDE Newschannel 15)

Nonprofit

Business: Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center

Individual: Pete Wilkes Jr. (Lois Lewis Foundation of Recovery)

Professional

Business: DDC Engineers Inc.

Individual: Dr. Greg Conner, DVM (Ark Animal Hospital)

Real Estate 

Business: RE/MAX Ocean Forest

Individual: Radha Herring (Watermark Real Estate Group)

Retail 

Business: Bass Pro Shop   

Individual: Dan Stewart (Piggly Wiggly Litchfield)

Service

Business: Sky Fitness 24/7

Individual: Danny Wells (Ripken Experience)

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly