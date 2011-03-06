Rescuers: 2 dogs shot in the head at SC landfill

CHESTERFIELD, SC (AP) - Animal rescuers in South Carolina say they have found two dogs shot in the head and buried at a landfill, and they suspect there may be more.

Whitney Knowlton, founder of Last Chance Animal Rescue Fund, said Saturday that the two dogs were found at the landfill the day before. Knowlton said she believes that the dogs were from the county-run shelter and that they were shot by animal control officers.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Sam Parker said that his office is investigating. The sheriff's office oversees animal control.

A message left with a dispatcher for the sheriff's office was not immediately returned Saturday.

Knowlton says rescuers who regularly work with the shelter in Chesterfield were first tipped off by an inmate working there.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.