Coastal Carolina Loses to UNC-Asheville in Big South Title Game

CONWAY, SC (AP) - Chris Stephenson scored 14 points, John Williams had 10 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina-Asheville beat Coastal Carolina 60-47 on Saturday in the Big South Conference title game.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (19-13) knocked off the top seed on the Chanticleers' home court to reach the NCAA tournament for the second time. UNC-Asheville's first bid came in 2003.

It's the second year in a row that Coastal Carolina (28-5) was the tournament's top seed and lost the title game. The Chanticleers will get an automatic bid to the NIT.

The Bulldogs never trailed, but couldn't put Coastal Carolina until Matt Dickey's 3-pointer with 1:39 left made it 54-47.

It seemed as if every time the Chanticleers had a chance to tie or take the lead, they turned the ball over. Coastal Carolina had 21 turnovers to UNC Asheville's 10.

