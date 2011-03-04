CCU fans prepare for final test before NCAA tournament

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina fans have a lot riding on Saturday's final game of the Big South Tournament. If the Chanticleers win on Saturday, it'll be the first time they've advanced to the NCAA Tournament since 1993.

"Just seeing everything from when I came here, to what it is now it's unbelievable. They've taken so many steps to make this program big." cheered CCU senior Pete Phillips. Phillips was one of hundreds of students to get tickets for Saturday's match up against UNC Asheville.

"It'll get our name out there a little more, so us getting into the tournament is just good publicity for us." said fellow senior Brian Schneider.

Tip off is scheduled for four o'clock Saturday afternoon. The game will also be televised on ESPN2. WMBF News will have full highlights on WMBF News at 6 with Sports Director Jason Belk.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved