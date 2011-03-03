MOST WANTED: Tracy Lashawn Nesmith - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MOST WANTED: Tracy Lashawn Nesmith

Tracy Lashawn Nesmith (Source: MBPD) Tracy Lashawn Nesmith (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 31-year-old Tracy Lashawn Nesmith, who is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle.

Officers with the MBPD responded to a complaint of car break-ins on May 25, 2008 at a motel parking lot within the city. Upon arrival, officers found the passenger window of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata broken out.

The owner of the car told police several items were missing from the car.

Upon investigation, officers found blood, which was collected by a crime scene specialist and sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for processing.

DNA collected from the sample positively matched Nesmith.

Nesmith is described as a black male standing 5'7 to 5'9 and weighing around 165 pounds. He is said to have ties to the Myrtle Beach, Andrews and Lake City areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

