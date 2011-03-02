Marion Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Marion that killed one man and wounded another.

The Marion County Police Department said officers responded to the 76 Bar and Brill on the corner of Gibson and Liberty Streets in reference to a shooting.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Thomas McCray Graham, 30, of Washington D.C. died from a gunshot wound. His body was then sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

Additionally, another man was wounded in the shooting. He was taken to a Florence hospital and was treated and released.

Officers have arrested Brian Keith "Bo Peep" Foxworth, 26, and charged him with two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill and with discharging a firearm in city limits. He has been released on bond.

Rodriqueze Shawnta Green, 28, has been charged with murder and discharging a firearm within city limits. Green is awaiting a bond hearing.

