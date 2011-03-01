First Citizens Bank robbery surveillance photos released

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after an armed man entered the facility.

Lt. Jack Stewart with HCPD said officers are at the scene of First Citizens Bank located at 4040 River Oaks Drive and have a vivid description of the get-a-way car and suspect.

Stewart says authorities are searching for a gray Toyota Camry, believed to be a newer model, with unknown South Carolina license plates.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and displayed a handgun then made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Customers were in the bank at the time of the incident, but no injuries have been reported.

Stewart describes the robber as approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5' 8" with a slender build, brown mustache and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a long, gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a black ball cap with an unidentifiable emblem.

The alleged thief was caught on the bank's security camera, but police have not yet released any photos.

The First Citizens Bank on River Oaks Drive is currently closed, but bank officials may decide to reopen once the investigation has ended.

Stewart says the Horry County Investigations Division and FBI officials are investigating the incident.

