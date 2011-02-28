Conway Police charge 4 in Genesis Center robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police have charged 4 people in connection with last month's robbery at the Genesis Center in Conway.

Police have charged 20-year old Ieshia Harrell of Conway, 18-year old Christopher Montgomery of Longs, 42-year-old James Parker of Conway and a 13-year-old Conway juvenile in connection with a burglary that occurred at the Genesis Center on February 19, 2011.

The juvenile was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Grand Larceny. Harrell, Montgomery and Parker have been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Criminal Conspiracy. Harrell received a $45,000 surety bond and Montgomery and Parker received a $25,000 surety bond.

On Friday, February 19, 2011, minutes after midnight, Conway Police officers were dispatched to 1201 Creel Street, in the city limits of Conway, in reference to a burglary complaint.

Upon speaking with the complainant, officers learned that he had been at the center earlier in the day to clean. He returned just before midnight to take out the trash and noticed doors open and items missing from the center.

Upon an inventory of the center, it was discovered that electronic equipment valued at thousands of dollars had been removed.

On Saturday, February 20, 2011 one of the cameras taken from the center was located and returned. As a result of an investigation, investigators were able to identify the juvenile, Harrell, Montgomery and Parker as the individuals responsible for the burglary.

