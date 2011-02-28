Mullins PD arrests 2 teens for separate crimes

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department has arrested two teens on unrelated charges, and asks for the public's help in learning more information on the crimes.

Chief Kenneth Davis, spokesman for the Mullins Police Department, said Joshua Johnson, 17, was arrested in connection to a Friday morning burglary along Fleetwood Drive in Mullins.

According to Davis, Johnson allegedly broke into the home and startled the occupant, who fled when the door was forced open.

Neighborhood Watch tips led officers to Johnson, who was arrested at his home on Avon Circle around midnight Friday.

Additionally, Fred Guy, 17, was arrested Saturday after officers responded to a home along Lowman Street in reference to a larceny. Guy was named as a possible suspect and was later found on South Mullins Street in possession of several watches, rings and chains, all of which had been taken from the home.

Guy has been charged with grand larceny.

Anyone with information on either crime or any other is asked to contact the Mullins Police Department at 843-464-0707. Callers can remain anonymous.

